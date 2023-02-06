2 Charged Under National Security Act For Burning Pages Of Ramcharitmanas In UP

Last month, SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya sparked a controversy. (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh police invoked National Security Act against two persons for allegedly burning copies of Ramcharitmanas, a poem based on the epic Ramayana.

"In connection with case no. 75/23 in relation to burning copies of Shri Ramcharitmanas on January 29, 2023, the Lucknow Police has ordered the detention of two accused namely, Salim and Satyendra Kushwaha at Lucknow district jail, under section 3, sub-section 2 of the National Security Act (NSA) against for preventing them from taking part in such actions which are contrary to the maintenance of public order," the Lucknow Police said.

As per the allegations, Salim and Satyendra Kushwaha along with 10 more people burned copies of Ramcharitmanas, after the video of the incident went viral.

Last month, SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya sparked a controversy after he demanded the deletion of "insulting comments and sarcasm" targeted at particular castes and sects in Ramcharitmanas.

Mr Maurya further claimed that in the Ramcharitmanas, which was composed by Tulsidas, there are words hurting the sentiments of the Dalit community.

