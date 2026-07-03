2 Caregivers Arrested For Abusing Children At Bengaluru Daycare

Two caregivers, working at the on-campus daycare inside the Capgemini technology park in Bengaluru's Brookefield, have been arrested for allegedly abusing toddlers by locking them in bathrooms and keeping them inside washing machines.

The two staff members have been identified as Vijayalakshmi and Manjula.

According to officials, the police have found substantial evidence against the two. More arrests are to follow, they said.

The police are also investigating the role and responsibilities of Capgemini and an agency called 'Little Scholar' in the case.

Horrifying videos of the abuse were shared by a complainant this week, showing children as young as two years old sitting inside the drum of a front-loading washing machine, with caregivers putting water from a jet spray on them. Another video showed the staff locking the children inside bathrooms.

The videos quickly went viral, prompting a police complaint and a separate complaint before the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. A case was filed against five women caregivers at the daycare.

Caregivers at the daycare had likely systematically abused young children dropped off at the centre by the global consulting firm's employees, a district child protection officer told NDTV.

According to an official, around 50 to 60 children were enrolled at the centre - of whom 15 to 20 attended on a daily basis. "This has been happening for a long time. Earlier, someone informed the supervisor but (then) said no action was taken," Probation Officer Tilakesh Kumar said, adding that the previous whistleblower who reported the abuse was fired.

"The people who are supposed to take care of the children...they abuse them because the children cry or make some sound. To stop them crying, they take the child and put him/her inside washing machines and lock them in the bathroom...this is the complaint we got," he added.

What Capgemini said

Capgemini, in a statement, said that it is cooperating with the authorities in the case.

"Capgemini's foremost priority is the health, safety and well-being of its employees and their families. We are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities and assisting them in their efforts to establish the facts," it said.

The company has temporarily closed the on-campus daycare facility.