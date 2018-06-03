2 Soldiers Killed In Unprovoked And Indiscriminate Firing By Pakistan In Jammu's Akhnoor "The firing from across the border in violation of the ceasefire agreement prompted a strong and effective retaliation by the BSF," the officer said.

Share EMAIL PRINT 2 BSF soldiers were killed in unprovoked firing across the International Border by Pak in Jammu's Akhnoor Jammu: Nearly a week after the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan agreed to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit", Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing along the International Border in Jammu this morning killing two soldiers of the Border Security Force or BSF.



The firing from across the International Border or IB in the Pragwal area of Jammu's Akhnoor sector started early this morning. "The unprovoked firing resulted in critical injuries to two Border Security Force soldiers manning a forward post," a senior officer of the BSF told news agency PTI.



He said both the soldiers, including an assistant sub-inspector, succumbed to their injuries later at a hospital while undergoing treatment.



"The firing from across the border in violation of the ceasefire agreement prompted a strong and effective retaliation by the BSF," the officer said. The cross-border firing was going on when last reports came in, he added.



On May 29, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed to "fully implement" the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit" forthwith to stop border skirmishes in Jammu and Kashmir.



The two military commanders reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control (LoC) as well as the International Border (IB) in the state during a conversation over the hotline. The special hotline contact between the two commanding officers was initiated by the Pakistani DGMO.



Following the conversation between Indian DGMO Lt Gen Anil Chauhan and Pakistan's Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the two armies issued identical statements saying both sides agreed to implement the 15-year-old ceasefire understanding.



Today's unprovoked firing by Pakistan raised the number of deaths due to ceasefire violations along the International Border and the Line of Control in the state to 46. The dead includes 20 security personnel.



Last month, thousands of people residing along the International Border in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts had to leave their homes after unprovoked and indiscriminate firing, and intense shelling from Pakistan between May 15 and May 23 which left 12 people dead. These included two BSF soldiers and an 8-month-old baby.





Nearly a week after the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan agreed to implement the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit", Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing along the International Border in Jammu this morning killing two soldiers of the Border Security Force or BSF.The firing from across the International Border or IB in the Pragwal area of Jammu's Akhnoor sector started early this morning. "The unprovoked firing resulted in critical injuries to two Border Security Force soldiers manning a forward post," a senior officer of the BSF told news agency PTI.He said both the soldiers, including an assistant sub-inspector, succumbed to their injuries later at a hospital while undergoing treatment."The firing from across the border in violation of the ceasefire agreement prompted a strong and effective retaliation by the BSF," the officer said. The cross-border firing was going on when last reports came in, he added.On May 29, the DGMOs of India and Pakistan agreed to "fully implement" the ceasefire pact of 2003 in "letter and spirit" forthwith to stop border skirmishes in Jammu and Kashmir.The two military commanders reviewed the prevailing situation along the Line of Control (LoC) as well as the International Border (IB) in the state during a conversation over the hotline. The special hotline contact between the two commanding officers was initiated by the Pakistani DGMO.Following the conversation between Indian DGMO Lt Gen Anil Chauhan and Pakistan's Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the two armies issued identical statements saying both sides agreed to implement the 15-year-old ceasefire understanding. Today's unprovoked firing by Pakistan raised the number of deaths due to ceasefire violations along the International Border and the Line of Control in the state to 46. The dead includes 20 security personnel.Last month, thousands of people residing along the International Border in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts had to leave their homes after unprovoked and indiscriminate firing, and intense shelling from Pakistan between May 15 and May 23 which left 12 people dead. These included two BSF soldiers and an 8-month-old baby. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter