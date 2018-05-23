After Seven-Month-Old's Death In Shelling, India Summons Pakistan's Envoy According to a statement, the government also shared its strong concerns at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International Boundary.

Share EMAIL PRINT India summoned Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah and lodged "strong protest" New Delhi: India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner to India Syed Haider Shah and lodged a "strong protest" at the loss of life of a seven-month-old infant in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Bhimber sector across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.



"The Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan, Syed Haider Shah was summoned today and strong protest was lodged at the loss of life of a seven-month-old infant in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces on May 21, 2018, in Bhimber sector across the Line of Control in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.



"It was conveyed that the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, who are located away from the forward line of defences, by Pakistan forces using small arms and high calibre weapons is highly deplorable and condemned in the strongest terms," the statement said.



"Targeting of innocent civilians including young children is against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. Pakistan authorities were called upon to investigate into such heinous acts of killing innocent civilians and instruct its forces to desist from such acts immediately."



According to the statement, the government also shared its strong concerns at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International Boundary.



"More than 1,088 such violations have been carried out by Pakistan forces at the Line of Control and International Boundary so far during 2018 which have led to loss of 36 lives and injuries to 127 persons," it stated.



"The Pakistan side was also asked to end the support being given to cross border infiltration of terrorists, including through covering fire. In 2018, Indian security forces have thwarted attempts by 53 terrorists to infiltrate and have neutralised 5 terrorists at the time of crossing the Line of Control."



India on Wednesday summoned Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner to India Syed Haider Shah and lodged a "strong protest" at the loss of life of a seven-month-old infant in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Bhimber sector across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir."The Deputy High Commissioner of Pakistan, Syed Haider Shah was summoned today and strong protest was lodged at the loss of life of a seven-month-old infant in unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces on May 21, 2018, in Bhimber sector across the Line of Control in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement."It was conveyed that the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, who are located away from the forward line of defences, by Pakistan forces using small arms and high calibre weapons is highly deplorable and condemned in the strongest terms," the statement said."Targeting of innocent civilians including young children is against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct. Pakistan authorities were called upon to investigate into such heinous acts of killing innocent civilians and instruct its forces to desist from such acts immediately."According to the statement, the government also shared its strong concerns at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations across the Line of Control and the International Boundary. "More than 1,088 such violations have been carried out by Pakistan forces at the Line of Control and International Boundary so far during 2018 which have led to loss of 36 lives and injuries to 127 persons," it stated."The Pakistan side was also asked to end the support being given to cross border infiltration of terrorists, including through covering fire. In 2018, Indian security forces have thwarted attempts by 53 terrorists to infiltrate and have neutralised 5 terrorists at the time of crossing the Line of Control." NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter