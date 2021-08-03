2 Soldiers Killed In Ambush Along India-Bangladesh Border In Tripura

Out of total 4,096 km long India-Bangladesh border, Tripura shares 856 km of front. (Representational)

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed on Tuesday when their patrol was ambushed by NLFT terrorists along the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura.

The border guarding force said the ambush took place around 6:30 AM in the Dhalai district of the state and those killed included a Sub-Inspector of the force.

The ambush and retaliation by the troops took place near the R C Nath border post that is under the Chawmanu police station area of the district in the Panisagar sector.

Dhalai district is about 94 km from state capital Agartala and it borders Bangladesh on the northern and southern sides.

"During the fierce encounter, Sub Inspector Bhuru Singh and Constable Raj Kumar sustained fatal injuries and lost their lives.

"As per the bloodstains available at the spot, militants have reportedly sustained some injuries," a BSF spokesperson said.

Both our martyrs fought valiantly before succumbing to their injuries, he said.

The spokesperson said a "massive" search operation has been launched in the area to arrest the terrorists.

The weapons of the two soldiers killed were taken away by the terrorists, officials said.

The National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) is a banned organisation.