2 Boys Rape Girl, 18, After Morphing Her Photos Using AI App In Madhya Pradesh

Two teenage boys were detained for allegedly morphing photos of an 18-year-old girl through an AI-powered app and raping her by threatening to release the images in Shahdol city, police said on Tuesday.

Kotwali police station in-charge Raghvendra Tiwari said the accused included a minor son of the house owner where the victim was staying as a tenant.

The minor boy allegedly clicked photos of the girl and converted them into obscene images using an artificial intelligence-powered app, he said.

The accused started blacking the girl and also roped in his friend. The duo allegedly raped the nursing student by threatening to make her photos viral, the police officer said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, police registered a case against the boys and detained them. Their mobile phones were seized for forensic examination, he added.

