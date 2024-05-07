Girl, 15, Gang-Raped While Returning From Tuition In Madhya Pradesh: Cops

Based on the survivor's complaint, a case has been registered, police said (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five men at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police stated on Tuesday.

According to Kotwali police, the incident occurred on Monday evening when the survivor and her friend were coming from coaching. They were intercepted by a group of five people.

The accused, who are yet to be identified, allegedly held the survivor's friend hostage as they took turns to rape her. They later fled from the spot, ADGP Dinesh Chandra Sagar said.

Based on the survivor's complaint, a case has been registered against the unidentified accused and efforts to identify and trace the accused were on.

Meanwhile, the police have also announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for any information leading to the identification of the unknown accused.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, they added.

More details are awaited.

