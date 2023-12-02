2 Austria-Made Pistols Dropped By Pak Drone Recovered In Punjab

Two Glock pistols were recovered from the premises of a government school

Two Glock pistols suspected to be airdropped by a Pakistani drone were recovered near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Saturday, said a BSF official.

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops while acting on specific information recovered a China-made drone from a field in Khalra village in Tarn Taran district on Friday, the official said.

"After the recovery of a Pakistani drone in Village Khalra, a massive search operation was launched by the BSF troops in the vicinity, resulting in the successful recovery of two pistols (Glock - Made in Austria). @BSF_Punjab tails and tracks all drone intrusions. It is due to these efforts that such important recoveries are made after the sincere and tireless efforts of troops on the ground," the BSF said in a post on X.

The BSF personnel during further search on Saturday recovered two Glock pistols from the premises of a government school in Khalra, official added.

The official said that the weapons, which were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape, were made in Austria.

