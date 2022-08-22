2 Associates Of Alleged Lashkar Terrorists Arrested In Kashmir

Ammunition including two AK magazines and 54 AK rounds were recovered from them, said police.

Security forces on Monday arrested two terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Police along with Army and CRPF have arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam, a police spokesman said.

He identified them as Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat, resident of Kralpora, and Sameer Ahmad Najar, resident of Gund Chekpora, Kanipora.

Incriminating materials of proscribed terror outfit LeT, ammunition including two AK magazines and 54 AK rounds were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.

He said both the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistics support and transportation of arms and ammunition to the active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Chadoora area of Budgam.

A case has been registered and further investigation initiated, the spokesman said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)