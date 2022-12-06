2 Arrested For Posing As Food Safety Officers In Mumbai

Mumbai police arrested 2 men on Monday for posing as food safety officers. (Representational)

Two persons were arrested on Monday for allegedly duping Mumbai-based hoteliers by posing as food safety officers, a police official said.

According to the Kasturba Marg police station official, fake identity cards, a car and other items were seized from the possession of the duo, aged between 25 and 28 years.

They entered a hotel in suburban Borivali masquerading as food safety officers and took Rs 5,000 from its manager, he said.

However, the hotel manager soon got suspicious of their activity and alerted the police, who later arrested the duo, said the official.

The accused, residents of suburban Kandivali, had earlier taken money from another city-based hotel, too, he said.

They were arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating) and 170 (personating a public servant), the official added.

