2 Army Jawans Injured As Pak Troops Violate Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir

Pakistani troops continued night-long mortar shelling and firing in Pallanwala, Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors, officials said.

All India | | Updated: March 22, 2019 13:40 IST
2 Army Jawans Injured As Pak Troops Violate Ceasefire In Jammu And Kashmir

The ceasefire violation took place in Pallanwala sector. (Representational image)


Jammu: 

Two Army jawans were injured as Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by firing on forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Rajouri and Jammu districts, officials said on Friday.

Pakistani troops continued night-long mortar shelling and firing in Pallanwala, Sunderbani and Nowshera sectors, they said.

The two Army jawans, who were injured in Pallanwala sector, were admitted to a hospital, the officials said.

On Thursday, an Army jawan was killed as Pakistani troops shelled forward areas and Indian posts with artillery and mortar bombs heavily along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, they said.



