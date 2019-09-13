190 Countries Adopt Delhi Declaration On Climate Change At UN Meet

The declaration carries an action plan to save the planet from losing more land. (Representational)

The world needs to consider land-based solutions for climate action and biodiversity to achieve the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement, said the Delhi Declaration adopted by over 190 countries on Friday.

The declaration, a two-page document, was announced by the participating countries at the 14th Conference of Parties (COP 14) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) with an action plan to save the planet from losing more land.

The parties to the declaration also invited development partners, international financial mechanisms, private sector and other stakeholders to boost investments and technical support for the implementation of the convention.

"Promote opportunities that support, as appropriate and applicable, the long-term goals of the Paris Agreement and the development of an ambitious post-2020 global biodiversity framework, taking into consideration land-based solutions for climate action and biodiversity conservation and the mutually supportive implementation of the three Rio conventions," the document said.

The three conventions were formed in Rio de Janeiro in 1992.

UNCCD executive secretary, Ibrahim Thiaw said the Delhi Declaration is a "powerful" document and lists the important takeaways from the convention.

"My first takeaway is that there is a clear link between land, climate and biodiversity. Carbon belongs to the soil and should not have been emitted. Secondly, we need investments on land restoration," he said.

"Thirdly, the issue of drought was taken up seriously at the convention and lastly, that land restoration will not happen without putting people first," he added.

The two-week-long COP 14, which commenced on September 2, concluded on Friday. Over 190 countries and more than 8,000 representatives, delegates, NGOs and others participated in the convention.

