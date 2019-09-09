India Will Ban Single-Use Plastic, World Should Too: PM Modi At UN Meet

India is to impose a ban on six single-use plastic items by October 2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reiterated India's decision to impose a ban on single-use plastic, declaring "time has come for even the world to say goodbye to single-use plastic". Speaking at a UN climate change crisis meeting in Greater Noida, the Prime Minister also said human empowerment was linked to the battle against climate change and called on world leaders to recognise that people had to work together in order to effect change.

"We may introduce any number of frame works but real change will always be powered by teamwork on the ground," the Prime Minister said while delivering opening remarks at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.

In its most sweeping measure yet, the centre is set to impose a nationwide ban on six plastic items by October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. These six items are plastic bags, cups, plates, small bottles, straws and certain types of sachets.

"The ban will be comprehensive and will cover manufacturing, usage and import of such items," a government official was quoted as saying in a Reuters report. The ban is expected to reduce India's annual consumption of plastic - an estimated 14 million tonnes - by about five per cent.

The centre has also said it will impose penalties for violations of the ban, but these will only come into effect six months after the ban.

PM Modi's government will also ask e-commerce companies to cut back on plastic packaging that makes up nearly 40 per cent of the country's annual plastic consumption.

Concerns are growing worldwide about plastic pollution, with a particular focus on the oceans, where nearly 50 per cent of single-use plastic products end up, killing marine life and entering the human food chain, studies show.

The European Union plans to ban single-use plastic items such as straws, forks, knives and cotton buds by 2021.

China's commercial hub of Shanghai is gradually reining in use of single-use plastics in catering; its island province of Hainan has already vowed to completely eliminate single-use plastic by 2025.

