Live Updates: PM Modi To Address United Nations Convention On Dessertification

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar is also present at the summit.

All India | | Updated: September 09, 2019 11:14 IST
PM Modi at 14th Conference of Parties of United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification

NEW DELHI: 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning will address the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) of United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) being held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar is also present at the summit. This conference will add to the global discourse on issues relating to the environment, especially land  management. UNCCD was adopted in Paris on June 17, 1994, and was ratified by 196 countries and the European Union. India ratified the UNCCD Convention in 1996. 

Here are the live updates of PM Modi's address:


Sep 09, 2019
11:14 (IST)
  • Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves and PM Modi at the event.
Sep 09, 2019
11:07 (IST)
  • United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification's executive secretary Ibrahaim Thiaw speaking at the meet in Greater Noida 
Sep 09, 2019
10:51 (IST)
Visuals of Prakash Javadekar speaking at the event
  • Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar was also present at the occasion. Visuals show him speak at the event.
Sep 09, 2019
08:28 (IST)
  • United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) was adopted in Paris on June 17, 1994, and was ratified by 196 countries and the European Union. 
  • India ratified the UNCCD Convention in 1996.
  • The other two Rio Conventions that emerged as a major outcome of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit were the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD). 
