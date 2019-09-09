Live Updates: PM Modi To Address United Nations Convention On Dessertification

NEW DELHI:
PM Modi at 14th Conference of Parties of United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification
Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning will address the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) of United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) being held in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar is also present at the summit. This conference will add to the global discourse on issues relating to the environment, especially land management. UNCCD was adopted in Paris on June 17, 1994, and was ratified by 196 countries and the European Union. India ratified the UNCCD Convention in 1996.
Here are the live updates of PM Modi's address:
- Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves and PM Modi at the event.
- United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification's executive secretary Ibrahaim Thiaw speaking at the meet in Greater Noida
Visuals of Prakash Javadekar speaking at the event
- Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar was also present at the occasion. Visuals show him speak at the event.
- The other two Rio Conventions that emerged as a major outcome of the 1992 Rio Earth Summit were the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).