18-Year-Old Student Shares 'Creepy' Encounter On Pune-Delhi Train: "He Was Constantly Staring At Me"

A young woman traveling solo on an Indian Railways train from Delhi to Pune shared a viral video documenting persistent harassment by a fellow passenger. The 18-year-old student shared her experience on Reddit through a brief video and detailed how the man's actions persisted no matter her position or activity during the lengthy journey. The woman reported that the man stared at her continuously for most of the 32-hour journey, including while she was sitting, lying down, or sleeping. Beyond staring, she alleged the man made "creepy faces," unsettling gestures, and even a "call gesture" directed at her.

Frightened by the behaviour, she recorded a video of the man and sent it to her family for safety. The accompanying video depicted the man in the same compartment, frequently looking her way. Her family's reaction, however, created uncertainty. Her mother suggested simply overlooking the behavior. Unsure of the best course, the woman posted the footage on Reddit seeking advice on whether to ignore the situation or take further action.

"So I (18f) was travelling to pune from Delhi alone due to study purposes. This creepy guy was constantly staring at me since I've been in the train and the it was 32 hour travel he was constantly staring even when I was sitting, lying down, or sleeping he was constantly looking and making faces. He was making creepy gestures by watching me...and even did a call gesture. I sent a video to my mom and sister because I was scared, and for safety purposes, my mom told me to ignore and not do anything, as she was also scared. I don't know; should I ignore it, or if I don't, then what action should I take?" she wrote.

Check the post here:

The post attracted attention, drawing numerous replies from fellow users who encouraged her to speak up rather than endure in silence. Online users urged her to report the matter immediately using the RailMadad app or by dialing 139 to alert the Railway Protection Force, noting that the video would serve as strong proof when authorities arrive.

Other users said that Indian Railways provides specific systems designed to address such issues, particularly for female passengers, and urged her not to delay in utilising them. Some also recounted similar experiences.

One user wrote, "Keep more recordings of his stares with you. And then politely ask him if he knows you as he's been looking at you for long. If he says he doesn't, ask him not to stare at you as it makes you feel uncomfortable. If he continues despite that, register a complaint on Rail Madad or dial 139 and report him. When RPF comes, you have enough evidence on your phone to support your statement."

Another commented, "Collect some more evidence. then lodge a complaint either through RailMadad, call 139 or RailOne."

A third user added, "File a complaint to RPF..They will help you when train reaches the next station..And inform TTE too."

Similar incidents have been reported in the past, including a case where a woman was stalked and harassed on a train and another where a man was assaulted by pantry staff for complaining about overcharging.