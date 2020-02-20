18 Dead After Container Comes Off Truck, Hits Passenger Bus In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

The driver of the truck that was coming from Coimbatore is on the run, the police said.

Eighteen people were killed after the bus in which they were travelling in collided with a container that had come off a truck coming from the opposite side on a highway in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, the police said.

The Kerala government-run bus with 48 passengers was going to Erode. The police said the number of dead is likely to rise.

The bus can seat over 50 people. Reports said the tyre of the truck burst while it was in speed, and the container got detached and rolled on to the road before colliding with the bus.

Rescuers have reached the accident site and are trying to find survivors in the debris.

