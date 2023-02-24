17-Year-Old NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Rajasthan's Kota: Police

The student had not been attending his coaching classes for few days, police said. (Representational)

A 17-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in his hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota, police said today.

The student has been identified as Abhishek Yadav, a resident of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, police said, adding that this is the fourth student death by suicide this year in Kota.

The student had been living in Kota for the last two years and was preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET at a coaching institute, police said.

The student had not been attending his coaching classes for the last few days, police said.

"In the suicide note recovered from his hostel room, the student apologised to his parents stating he was in trouble and was under study pressure," Circle Inspector Ganga Sahay Sharma said.

The body was handed over to family members after the autopsy this morning and a case under section 174 of CrPC was filed, he further said.

The student's father, however, held the coaching institute responsible for mounting study pressure.

"Why such situations are emerging that students are committing suicides in Kota and why is system in place that mounts pressure on the students. The governments should take measures," Aaram Singh, father of the student said.

At least 15 student preparing for various competitive examinations had died by suicide last year in 2022.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)