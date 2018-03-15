17 Human Rights Violation Cases In 3 Years, 12 Were False: Defence Ministry

"There were 17 cases of alleged human rights violations received in the last three years (2015-17). Of these, 12 cases were investigated and found to be false. The other five are under investigation," Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said in a written reply.
"Two cases of alleged human rights violation received in the current year are under investigation," he said.
The Minister said there is "zero tolerance" for rights violations and all allegations are thoroughly and swiftly investigated and strict action taken against those found guilty.
Mr Bhamre said that requisite sensitisation of all ranks and training at various levels on human rights issues is ensured and human rights training is imparted regularly to the armed force personnel.
Asked if the norms are known and being implemented by soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister said: "The said norms are known to all and have been promulgated in the form of dos and don'ts for the conduct of operations and are part of COAS commandments."