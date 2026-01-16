16-Year-Old Stripped And Paraded Naked For 1.5 km By Girl's Family In Ujjain

An incident highlighting mob justice and public humiliation has sparked outrage in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, after a 16-year-old boy was allegedly stripped naked, tied with ropes, and paraded for approximately 1.5 km by members of a girl's family.

The incident, which occurred on Thursday, came to light on Friday after a video was widely shared on social media.

Police officials said the minor, a resident of Panwasa on Maksi Road, had been in a relationship with a girl of the same age from the same locality. The two had eloped three months earlier, but later surrendered at a police station. The boy claimed he was sent to jail while the girl was placed in a juvenile home. After his release about a month later, he moved to Dewas, along with his specially abled mother, to live with his aunt.

On Thursday, his mother's health suddenly worsened, prompting the boy to return to the Shri Synthetics area in Ujjain to meet a friend and arrange funds for her treatment. It was here that the girl's family allegedly ambushed him.

The teenager alleged that Bhola Bairagi, Seema Bairagi, Rahul Bairagi, Rudraksh Bairagi, and Vishnu Bairagi brutally assaulted him, tore off his clothes, tied his hands with a rope, and paraded him naked from the Shankarpur area to the Panwasa police station. The group reportedly threatened to kill him if he ever returned to Ujjain. The boy said he pleaded for help from onlookers, but no one intervened.

On Friday, the teenager and his disabled mother approached the Ujjain Police Control Room to file a complaint.

Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Sharma said four individuals were involved in stripping and publicly parading the 16-year-old minor. "An FIR has been registered and all four accused have been arrested," he said.