16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In Delhi After Refusing To Join Teen Group

He was returning home with a friend on Thursday afternoon near Gandhi Chowk when two assailants stabbed him multiple times in the chest, they said.

Read Time: 2 mins
16-Year-Old Boy Stabbed To Death In Delhi After Refusing To Join Teen Group
Further investigation is underway, say cops (Representational)
New Delhi:

Two teenagers allegedly stabbed a 16-year-old boy to death in broad daylight in north Delhi's Burari area after he refused to join their group, an official said on Friday.

He was returning home with a friend on Thursday afternoon near Gandhi Chowk when two assailants stabbed him multiple times in the chest, they said.

"We have apprehended two minor boys for stabbing a boy as the accused wanted the victim to join their group," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia said.

He added, however, that the motive is "yet to be ascertained".

A PCR call was received at 2.32 pm reporting that a boy had been stabbed in the chest near Pinki Colony, Gandhi Chowk in Burari, the officer said. The victim was identified to be a resident of Bhalswa.

"We are examining the CCTV footage from the vicinity and have also recorded the statement of the eyewitness, who is the victim's friend," he added.

A case under relevant sections of the BNS has been registered, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and further investigation is in progress,they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

