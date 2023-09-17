16-Year-Old Boy, Attacked Over Suspected Affair, Dies: Rajasthan Cops

A 16-year-old boy attacked by two youths over a suspicion that he was in a relationship with one assailant's sister in Rajasthan's Baran district died during treatment at MBS Hospital here early on Sunday, police said.

The teenager was attacked with a knife by Farahan and Sahil on Thursday while he was taking a stroll near his house, Anta SHO Mahendra Maru said.

He was taken to a local hospital from where he was referred to Kota. He died early on Sunday, he added.

The teenager and Farahan's sister studied in the same school. The girl had tied a rakhi on him a day before Raksha Bandhan following which the boy presented her with a gift. The gift led to Farahan suspecting that the pair was in a relationship, the SHO said.

The police on Sunday incorporated Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the existing case of attempt to murder and detained them for interrogation.

The victim's body was handed over to his parents after post-mortem.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)