16 Students Fall Unconscious After Gas Leak At UP School, Probe Ordered

At least 16 students fell unconscious following a suspected gas leak at a private school in Sandila town here on Thursday, an official said.

All affected students were rushed to two private hospitals, from where one child was referred to Lucknow for advanced care, he said.

District Magistrate Anunay Jha said a probe had been ordered and assured strict action once the cause of the leak is confirmed.

According to officials, a strong smell of gas spread through the school premises, prompting several children to panic and run out of their classrooms.

Teachers immediately evacuated all students and informed parents and the administration.

DM Jha and Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena reached the spot along with other officials and also met the children undergoing treatment.

Jha said around 16 students were affected in the incident but all are currently stable.

"One child has been referred to King George's Medical University, Lucknow. The source of the gas leak is yet to be ascertained. Necessary legal action will follow after the inquiry," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the children and carry out a thorough investigation, officials said.

