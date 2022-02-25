16,000 Indians Stranded In Ukraine: 5 Steps Government Is Taking To Evacuate Citizens

New Delhi:
- India has sent government teams to Ukraine's borders from Hungary and Poland to evacuate the citizens who are still stuck in the country. The officials are travelling via land, as the Ukrainian airspace has been closed amid an onslaught by the Russian military.
- India has identified safe routes that they plan to use to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine. "The safe routes have been identified. By road, if you go from Kyiv, you would reach Poland in nine hours and Romania in nearly 12 hours. The road has been mapped out," said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India's Foreign Secretary.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) has set up a dedicated 24*7 control room to provide assistance and information to Indians in Ukraine.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and highlighted their concerns about the safety of Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students. During a telephonic conversation, Mr Modi conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return.
- The Indian embassy in Ukraine, Hungary and Poland have issued several advisories to citizens in Ukraine. These advisories also contain information like how to find a bomb shelter when in need. The embassy has asked people to turn away if they were heading to the capital Kyiv and return to the cities they live in.
