24-Hour Helpline For Indians In Ukraine. See Details

Tensions are rising in Ukraine as Russia mobilises troops near the border

Indians in Ukraine who need information and assistance can contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or MEA, which has set up a dedicated control room. There are reports of people not getting flight tickets amid rising tensions between the former Soviet state and its neighbour Russia, which has deployed troops, tanks and warplanes along the border, leading to fears of an invasion.

In a statement, the MEA said India's embassy in Ukraine has also set up a 24-hour helpline.

Below are the control room's details given by the MEA:

1800118797 (toll free)

Phones: +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905

Fax: +91 11 23088124

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in

24x7 emergency helpline in Ukraine: +380 997300428, +380 997300483

Email: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in

Website: eoiukraine.gov.in

India's embassy in Ukraine, in a tweet, said it is aware of reports of people not getting flights; however, it asked Indians living in Ukraine not to panic as more flights are being planned.

The embassy did not specify by when exactly the additional flights would be operational. It said details would be shared by the embassy "as and when confirmed".