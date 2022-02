Air India's flight to Ukraine is turning back after Ukraine closed airspace due to Russian operations

An Air India aircraft flying to Ukraine to bring home Indians is turning back for Delhi after Ukraine said it has closed its airspace amid Russian military operations in its eastern breakaway areas. Thousands of Indians are waiting to fly back home from Ukraine amid a conflict with Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin this morning allowed Russian special forces to operate in two separatist areas in Ukraine, which Russia on Monday recognised as independent nations.