152 New Covid Cases In India, No Deaths For 3rd Consecutive Day

India saw a single day rise of 152 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 3,846, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,75,247).

With no fatalities being reported for the third consecutive day, the death count stands at 5,30,658, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4.41 crore (4,41,40,743), while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.98 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

