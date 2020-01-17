15-Year-Old Boy Sent To Correction Home For Raping Girl In UP: Report

No fine was imposed on the rapist as he was below 16 years of age at the time of the incident.

A juvenile court in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, convicted a 15-year-old boy for raping a 6-year-old girl and sent him to a correction home for three years.

Principal Magistrate Ruchi Tiwari on Thursday held the accused guilty under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

No fine was imposed on the rapist as he was below 16 years of age at the time of the incident.

The accused, who was a neighbour of the girl in Thana Bhawan town in Shamli district, lured her to a nearby area and raped her on February 12, 2018, according to the girl's father.

After it was medically confirmed that she was raped, the girl's father lodged a complaint at a nearby police station, after which investigation was started.