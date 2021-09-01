15 Trains Affected On Delhi-Agra Route After Portion Of Track Caves In

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh:
A total of 15 trains were affected on Tuesday due to disruptions in the Delhi-Agra railway route after a portion of the track caved in.
A culvert was washed away due to the heavy rains in the district that caused the formation of a 20-feet-deep pit, due to which trains had to be stopped.
After officials informed the authorities concerned at 4:45 PM about the collapse of the culvert, attempts to restore the tracks were started.
The down line was cleared after an hour. The up line opened for traffic around 9:15 PM, a railway official said.