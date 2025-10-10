JEE Main 2026: Exam Body Clarifies Confusion Over City Selection Process

Amid misinformation circulating online about the JEE Main 2026 city selection process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a clarification.

The agency categorically stated that the public notice released on September 29, 2025, has no connection with city or examination centre allocation for JEE (Main) or any other NTA-conducted exam.

In the September 29 advisory, NTA had urged candidates to ensure that their Aadhaar cards, Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards (if applicable), and category certificates (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) are updated and consistent before the application window opens.

Why was the notice issued?

According to the agency, the advisory was issued because, in past exam cycles, several candidates faced issues due to mismatches in personal details across their Aadhaar, Class 10 certificates, and category documents, which often led to application delays or rejections.

"In previous years, some candidates faced problems while filling the online application form due to mismatches in details provided in their Aadhaar Card, Class 10 certificate, and other supporting documents," the clarification noted.

The clarification further explained that the advisory was intended to prevent identity verification issues during the application stage, not to pre-announce or influence exam centre allocation.

NTA emphasised that city and exam centre allotment is a separate process conducted later and is not linked to the September notice.

The JEE (Main) 2026 examination will be held in two sessions, January and April 2026, as confirmed by an NTA notification dated October 1.

The schedule follows the pattern adopted by the agency in recent years to conduct the exam across multiple sessions.

NTA also cautioned candidates and parents against misinformation circulating on social media and third-party websites. It reiterated that all official announcements will be made only through its website, nta.ac.in, and designated communication channels.

In addition, NTA has activated a demo registration link for JEE (Main) 2026 to help students familiarise themselves with the online application interface ahead of the official application launch.