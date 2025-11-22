JEE Main 2026: Top 4 Maths Chapters Students Must Master For Higher Scores

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct JEE (Main) 2026 in two sessions, January and April, for admissions to BE/BTech programmes at NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and other participating institutions. The exam also serves as the qualifying test for JEE (Advanced), which leads to admissions at the IITs. Paper 2 of JEE (Main) is held for BArch and BPlanning admissions.

For the 2026-27 academic session, Session 1 of JEE (Main) will be held between January 21 and January 30, 2026. The exam city intimation slip will be released in the first week of January 2026, while the admit card release date will be announced on the official NTA website. The Session 1 result is expected by February 12, 2026 (tentative). The exam will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and others.

As per the exam pattern for Paper 1 and Part I of Paper 2, each subject will have two sections. Section A will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while Section B will have numerical-value questions. Negative marking will apply in both sections.

Most Repeated Maths Chapters in JEE (Main): Top 4

An analysis of the past five years shows that a few Mathematics chapters consistently carry high weightage. Experts suggest prioritising the following four chapters, which frequently see repeated questions:

Sequences and Series

Binomial Theorem

Matrices and Determinants

Vector 3D

Candidates are advised to revise these chapters thoroughly, as questions from these topics have appeared regularly. Strong command over these areas can significantly boost scores in the Mathematics section.