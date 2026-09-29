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15-Day-Old Baby Sold For Rs 5 Lakh In UP, Parents Among 6 Arrested

During the investigation, police found that the infant had allegedly been sold to Sulochana, wife of Pritam, for Rs 5 lakh, police said.

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15-Day-Old Baby Sold For Rs 5 Lakh In UP, Parents Among 6 Arrested
The investigation so far indicates that the baby was sold due to the family's financial difficulties.
Bijnor (UP):

Six people, including the parents of a 15-day-old baby, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly selling the infant for Rs 5 lakh in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said.

Superintendent of Police K K Bishnoi said a case was registered at Nagina police station on September 28 after Tajuddin alleged that his sister Shabnam's 15-day-old baby had been sold by Shafikan, a resident of the same village.

During the investigation, police found that the infant had allegedly been sold to Sulochana, wife of Pritam, for Rs 5 lakh, the SP said.

Police recovered the baby and arrested Shabnam and her husband Farman, along with Shafikan, Jitendra, Kapil and Sulochana, who allegedly purchased the child.

The investigation so far indicates that the baby was sold due to the family's financial difficulties, police said.

Further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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Infant Sold By Parents, Parents Arrested, UP Police
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