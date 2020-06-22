145 Indians Flown Back From Russia As Part Of Vande Bharat Mission

145 stranded Indian nationals were flown back yesterday from Moscow.

A special Air India flight carrying 145 stranded Indian nationals departed yesterday from Moscow for Delhi and Gaya under the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission.

"@airindiain flight AI 1924 took off from Moscow yesterday under #VandeBharatMissionphase3 carrying 145 citizens for Delhi and Gaya!," tweeted the Indian Embassy in Russia.

As many as 2,50,087 Indian nationals stranded abroad have been repatriated since the beginning of Vande Bharat Mission last month, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The Vande Bharat Mission, which started from May 7 to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic, is in its third phase.

The recent phase commenced on June 11.

Under the third phase, India would have 550 flights including 191 feeder flights.