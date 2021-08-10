145 Incidents Of Dishonour Killings In India Between 2017 And 2019: Centre

145 incidents of "dishonour killing" took place across India from 2017 to 2019 (Representational)

As many as 145 incidents of "dishonour killing", including 50 in Jharkhand, took place in the country between 2017 and 2019, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said this replying to a written question on whether a large number of incidents of dishonour killing for inter caste and inter-religious marriages have been reported in various parts of the country.

Mr Mishra said 92 incidents of dishonour killing took place in the country in 2017, 29 in 2018 and 24 in 2019.

The highest - 50 dishonour killings - have taken place in Jharkhand between 2017 and 2019, 19 in Maharashtra and 14 in Uttar Pradesh, he said.



