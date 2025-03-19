Advertisement
14-Year-Old Rape Survivor Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh Shelter Home: Cops

The girl was found dead in the washroom of the institution on Tuesday morning, said an official.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
14-Year-Old Rape Survivor Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh Shelter Home: Cops
Further investigation is underway, say cops (Representational)
Jashpur:

A 14-year-old rape survivor allegedly hanged herself at a government-aided shelter home in Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was found dead in the washroom of the institution on Tuesday morning, said an official.

On March 15, the girl, resident of a village under Asta police station limits, lodged a complaint at the Kotwali police station here claiming that a teenage boy living in the same village had raped her last year, he said.

Her mother is no more and her father is mentally unsound, she stated in the complaint.

Police registered a First Information Report and took into custody the accused teenager who was sent to a juvenile home, the official said.

The girl was shifted to the shelter home here for counselling and for recording her statement further, he said.

A case of unnatural death was registered and further probe into the alleged suicide was underway, the police official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

