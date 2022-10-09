14 Injured After Bus Loses Control, Falls Off Hill In Andhra Pradesh: Cops

An auto was approaching the bus when it lost control the heavy rainfall. (Representational)

Nearly 14 people were injured when a tourist bus carrying them fell off a hill in the Vanajangi village of Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district.

The bus was going from Vishakhapatnam to Paderu when it fell off the hill. All the injured persons have been rescued and rushed to the hospital.

Andhra Pradesh | At least 10 were injured after a tourist bus fell off a hill in Vanajangi in Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) district. The bus was going from Visakhapatnam to Paderu. Injured rescued by locals, rushed to hospital pic.twitter.com/HQ3mIW9q43 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2022

According to the police, an auto was approaching the bus when it lost control and fell off during the heavy rainfall.

Following squally weather over the Bay of Bengal, the Meteorological Centre of Amaravati had said that Saturday's cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood is likely to extend up to 5.8km above sea level.

It has further issued a weather warning for heavy rainfall at isolated places in the next five days in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Rayalaseema with thunderstorms for today.

For the upcoming two days - Monday and Tuesday, the forecasting agency has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Rayalaseema and thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in NCAP and Yanam, and SCAP and Rayalaseema.

It further predicted heavy rain at isolated places in SCAP and Rayalaseema on Wednesday and Thursday and warned for Thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in NCAP and Yanam, and SCAP and Rayalaseema.

