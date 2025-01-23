14 Arrested For Allegedly Vandalising Karnataka Massage Parlour

A group of youths belonging to a fringe outfit vandalised a massage parlour at Bejai, an uptown in Mangaluru, the district headquarters town of Dakshina Kannada district, on Thursday, police said.

About a dozen people barged into the massage parlour and started attacking the staff, including women.

They damaged the properties inside the shop and allegedly accused the staff of indulging in 'unethical practices' in the name of a unisex saloon.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, who was in Udupi, the neighbouring district of Dakshina Kannada, condemned the attack and ordered police to investigate the case.

"Nobody should take the law into their hands. Everybody has the right to run an organistion within the ambit of law. If there was any complaint, they should take the help of the police," he said.

The police have arrested 14 accused and are investigating.

According to a police statement, based on a complaint filed by the salon owner, Sudheer Shetty, an FIR was registered at the Barke Police Station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"During the investigation, it was found that members of a certain organisation were involved in the incident. A total of 14 accused have been arrested in relation to this case," it stated, and added that specific roles of each individual along with the involvement of any others are being further verified, police said.

Prasad Attavar, leader of Ram Sene said, "We have been informed that unethical activities were promoted there under the guise of unisex saloon. The women were given drugs and pushed into the sex business." It may be recalled that Attavar had led the infamous attack on a pub in the city in 2009 which made global headlines.

