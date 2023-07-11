133 Fleeing Bengal Poll Violence Staying At Assam Relief Camps: Chief Minister

Over a hundred people, fleeing the violence in Bengal, have taken refuge in Assam

Amid reports of Panchayat poll violence in Bengal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that over a hundred people, fleeing the clashes, have sought refuge in Assam.

"Yesterday, 133 individuals who feared for their lives due to violence in the panchayat election in West Bengal sought refuge in Dhubri District of Assam. We have provided them with shelter in a relief camp, as well as food and medical assistance," Mr Sarma tweeted.

Reacting to the tweet, the BJP's Leader of Opposition in the Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, thanked the Chief Minister for "providing relief to the tormented Opposition party karyakartas of West Bengal, especially those from the BJP, who time and again are subjected to poll related violence".

I would like to thank the Hon'ble CM of Assam; Shri @himantabiswa Ji, for providing relief to the tormented Opposition Party Karyakartas of WB, especially those from BJP, who time & again are subjected to poll related violence and being in close proximity to the State of Assam,… https://t.co/aj5s3XFWVY — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) July 11, 2023

"We consider the people of West Bengal as our valued and respected neighbours," Mr Sarma asserted, adding that Assam had extended the same assistance during the 2021 Bengal Assembly elections.

"We consider the people of West Bengal as our valued and respected neighbours. During the previous assembly election in West Bengal, we extended the same assistance. Please be assured that you can rely on us for any humanitarian aid during times of crisis," he said.

Around 20 people have been killed in Panchayat poll violence in Bengal.

The state voted on July 8 to elect representatives to the gram panchayats amid reports of violence, destruction of ballot papers, ballot box loots and deaths of political workers. The counting of votes is underway.