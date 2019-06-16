13-Year-Old Boy Raped By 4 Men In UP Village: Police

Police are investigating the case and trying to arrest the accused (Representational)

A teen boy was allegedly raped by four men of his village in the Puwaya area in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening when the four accused forcibly took the 13-year-old boy to an orchard and allegedly raped him, senior police officer Jasvir Singh said.

The victim subsequently narrated his ordeal to his family members, who approached the police with a complaint against the four accused, identified as Rehman, Ravi, Gulli and Wasim, the officer said.

A case was lodged and a hunt was on to catch the accused who were absconding, he said, adding that the victim was sent for a medical examination.