13 Killed In Blast At Tamil Nadu Cracker Manufacturing Unit

At least 13 people died in an explosion at a cracker manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the accident deeply distressing as he condoled the deaths.

"The mishap in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," he said on X.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also condoled the loss of lives.

"The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I have requested the esteemed Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families," Stalin wrote on X.

"Upon learning of this, I have contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance," he added.

Local authorities suspect that friction during the mixing of chemicals triggered the explosion.

The blast occurred when 30 workers were engaged in routine manufacturing-related processes at the firecrackers unit at Kattanarpatti, the local police said.

The impact of the blast was so intense that at least four rooms of the factory were destroyed. The sound of the explosion was reportedly heard up to 10 kilometres away.

Fire and rescue services personnel from nearby towns, including Sivakasi, Sattur and Virudhunagar, rushed to the site. The blaze was brought under control after over an hour.

Several victims are feared to be trapped under debris.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Police have registered a case and launched a probe to determine what triggered the explosion and if safety protocols were followed by the factory management.