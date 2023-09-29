'13 Hotspots...': Arvind Kejriwal Lists Delhi's Plan To Combat Air Pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today unveiled the 'Winter Action Plan' to tackle air pollution.



Arvind Kejriwal said that 13 hotspots have been identified across the national capital. "Inventorisation of major air pollution sources form hotspots have been completed for focused preventive actions," a statement said.

He said smog guns and water sprinklers will be used to settle the dust and alternative routes will be used for about 90 roads that have heavy traffic throughout the day.

Citing data, Mr Kejriwal said that the pollution levels have declined in the city due to government initiatives.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to strictly follow the guidelines and ensure the implementation of the 15-point plan in bid to combat pollution.

Every year in winters, the Delhi government formulates an action plan and adopts various measures.