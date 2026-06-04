13 Foreigners Among 15 Who Survived Delhi Hotel Fire Still Under Treatment

A day after a devastating fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar claimed 21 lives and left dozens injured, 15 survivors continue to receive treatment at Max Hospital in Saket, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

The fire erupted on Wednesday morning at the Flourish Stay hotel in the Hauz Rani area of south Delhi and rapidly spread through the building, trapping several occupants.

Many of those staying at the hotel were foreign medical tourists or attendants of patients undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals, including Max Hospital.

The fire killed at least 21 people, including several foreign nationals, and left many others injured.

According to the latest update from Max Hospital, 15 patients remain admitted, including 13 international patients. Six patients are on ventilator support, while nine are being treated in the ICU and wards.

"All ventilated patients are showing signs of improvement and remain stable. The overall condition of all admitted patients is stable, and one patient is planned for discharge today," Max Hospital said in a statement.

Hospital officials said there are currently no extremely critical patients. However, the severity of injuries varies among those admitted, particularly in the case of a patient who underwent spine surgery on Wednesday and remains under close observation.

The injured were admitted with a range of conditions, including smoke inhalation, burn injuries and trauma sustained while attempting to escape the fire. The hospital said it continues to provide comprehensive care and regular monitoring for all patients.