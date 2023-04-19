13 Army Personnel Injured In Road Accident Rescued By Air Force In Sikkim

The IAF deployed the helicopters to rescue the Army personnel after it received information about the accident, officials said.

The Army personnel were rescued from 14,000 feet high area, said Air Force (Representational)

New Delhi:

IAF helicopters on Wednesday rescued 13 Army personnel from a mountainous area in North Sikkim after they were injured in a road accident.

In a tweet, the IAF said the Army personnel were rescued from the area that is on an altitude of 14,000 feet.

"On 19 Apr 23, amidst the harsh terrain & inclement weather of North Sikkim, IAF helicopters successfully rescued 13 Army personnel injured in a road accident from an altitude of 14,000 ft," it said.

