13,000, Including PhDs, Compete for 1 Constable Post In Madhya Pradesh

The khaki uniform has widely been considered a symbol of pride. But in Madhya Pradesh, it has now become a symbol of survival. After years of waiting, the recruitment for police constables has finally been announced, drawing a huge response.

According to the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Board, 9.76 lakh applications were received for just 7,500 constable posts, meaning around 13,000 candidates are competing for one job.

The minimum qualification required is a 10th-grade pass, yet among the applicants are PhD holders, engineers, postgraduates, and diploma engineers.

The online application process began on September 15 and was originally scheduled to close on September 29. However, due to the large number of applications coming in, it was extended till October 6.

Officials said the written examination will begin on October 30, followed by a physical test conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Police. If the schedule stays on track, the state will have 7,500 new constables by May or June next year.

Among the 9.76 lakh applicants, around 42 PhD scholars and over 12,000 engineers have applied for constable positions. The post, based on high school qualifications, offers a salary ranging from Rs 19,500 to Rs 62,000 per month.

It's not just a recruitment drive; it's a reflection of a generation's struggle. For thousands of overqualified people, the job is not merely about donning the uniform; it's about dignity, stability, and the simple hope of employment.

The examination will be conducted online, with centers set up across 11 districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Rewa, Ratlam, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, and Ujjain.