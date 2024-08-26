'123 Fast-Track Courts...': Centre Responds After Mamata Banerjee Flags Rapes

In a sharp response to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she highlighted incidents of rape across India, the Centre has now flagged that Bengal has been allocated 123 fast-track courts to hear cases of rapes and child abuse, but many of them are not functional yet.

Under fire after a 31-year-old doctor was raped and murdered in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Ms Banerjee shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, demanding a tough central law to punish rapists. The Trinamool supremo highlighted in her letter that, according to available data, 90 rape cases occur in the country daily. And in many cases, the victims are murdered.

"It is horrifying to see this trend. It shakes the confidence and conscience of society and the nation. It is our bounden duty to put an end to it so that women feel safe and secure. Such a serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed comprehensively through stringent central legislation that prescribes exemplary punishment for those involved in these dastardly crimes," she wrote, also proposing establishment of fast-track special courts to tackle such cases. "To ensure quick justice, trials should preferably be completed within 15 days," she suggested.

Annpurna Devi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, has written to Ms Banerjee in response to her letter to the Prime Minister. Ms Devi started by expressing her condolences to the parents of the doctor raped and murdered in Kolkata. The minister then said that Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita implemented last month "comprehensively addresses the issues of crimes against women by providing stringent punishments".

Moving to fast track courts, the minister said a centrally sponsored scheme to set up such courts was launched in October 2019. "As of 30.06.2024, 752 FTSCs including 409 exclusive POCSO Courts are functional in 30 States/UTs which have disposed of more than 2,53,000 cases since the inception of scheme. Under the scheme, the State of West Bengal was allocated a total of 123 FTSCs, which included 20 exclusive POCSO Courts and 103 combined FTSCs dealing with both rape and POCSO Act cases. However, none of these courts had been operationalized till mid-June, 2023," the minister added.

"The State of West Bengal communicated its willingness to participate in the Scheme vide letter dated 08.06.2023, committing to start 7 FTSCs. Under the revised target, West Bengal has been allocated 17 FTSCs, of which only 6 exclusive POCSO Courts have been operationalized as of 30.06 2024. In spite of a pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases in West Bengal, the State Government has not taken any steps to start the remaining 11 FTSCS. Action in this regard is pending with the state government," she added.