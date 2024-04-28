12-Year-Old Girl, Unable To Cope With Loss Of Her Pup, Dies By Suicide

A 12-year-old girl in Haryana, unable to cope with the loss of her pet dog, died by suicide on Saturday. She was found hanging in her home by her mother, who immediately informed the authorities.

"A 12-year-old girl hanged herself to death as her pet dog had died some days ago. She was extremely tensed since then, the family says," said the police official investigating the case.

According to the family, just five days ago, they had faced the loss of their pet dog, a companion the girl had cherished for three months. Since then, she had been visibly distressed, showing signs of depression and refusing to eat properly. Despite her family's attempts to console her, the Class 6 student's grief at losing the puppy seemed insurmountable.

Yesterday evening, the mother and the girl's sister left the house for a routine grocery trip. Alone at home, the 12-year-old, overwhelmed by her emotions and feeling utterly desolate without her furry friend, made the tragic decision to end her life.

The mother, while grappling with her grief, shared the details of her daughter's final days, recounting how the girl's love for her pet had been profound and how his loss had made her extremely sad.

"She had kept a pup for the last 3 months. She stopped eating after he died 5 days ago. When I had gone to buy vegetables, I received a call from my neighbours asking me to come home quickly as my daughter had died," she said.