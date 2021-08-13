12 Hurt, 4 Critical As Molten Iron Falls On Them In Punjab: Report

4 workers, critical, sent to a hospital in Ludhiana as molten iron falls on them (Representational)

Twelve workers sustained burns when molten iron fell on them after a sudden boil in a furnace of an industrial unit in Mandi Gobindgarh in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night.

Among the injured, four workers were said to be critical and admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

The others were admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.



