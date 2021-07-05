12 BJP MLAs In Maharashtra Disqualified For Abusing Assembly Speaker

12 MLAs of the BJP will be suspended for a year for abusing the Speaker of Maharashtra assembly

The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra assembly started with chaos today as the house decided to suspend 12 MLAs of the BJP for a year for abusing and manhandling the Speaker-in-chair. Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, who was allegedly present during the ruckus, insisted that these are "false allegations".

"These are false allegations. A story is being created... no one from the BJP abused," Mr Fadnavis told the media. "For OBC (Other backward Castes) reservations, we are ready to sacrifice more than 12 MLAs," he added, referring to one of the key issues that his party is set to highlight during this session.

The opposition had created uproar in the House over the OBC issue today and alleged that Speaker-in-Chair Bhaskar Jadhav did not give them enough time to speak.

The matter escalated after the House was adjourned.

"The opposition leaders came to my cabin and abused me using unparliamentary language in front of Devendra Fadnavis and senior leader Chandrakant Patil. Some leaders even manhandled me," Mr Jadhav told the media.

The opposition alleged that Speaker-in-Chair also abused the leaders who went to meet him. Mr Jadhav then asked the Parliamentary Affairs minister to investigate the issue.

A resolution has been taken to suspend 12 MLAs for one year.