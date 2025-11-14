114-Year-Old Padma Shri Awardee And Environmentalist 'Saalumarada' Thimmakka Dies In Bengaluru

Renowned environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee Saalumarada Thimmakka passed away at the age of 114 on Friday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. She had been unwell for some time and was undergoing treatment, according to family sources.

Born on June 30, 1911, in Karnataka, Thimmakka became an icon of grassroots environmental activism despite having no formal education. She gained national and international recognition for planting 385 banyan trees along a 4.5-km stretch between Hulikal and Kudur in the Ramanagara district. Her deep bond with nature stemmed from personal grief-being childless, she began nurturing trees as her own children.

Affectionately called Saalumarada, meaning "row of trees" in Kannada, Thimmakka's life work inspired generations and contributed significantly to India's environmental movement.

Over her lifetime, she received numerous honours, including the Padma Shri in 2019, the Indira Priyadarshini Vrikshamitra Award (1997), the National Citizen Award (1995), and the Nadoja Award by Hampi University in 2010.

Political leaders, environmentalists, and public figures across the country have expressed deep condolences over her demise.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condoled the death and stated, "I am saddened to hear the news of the passing of 'Vrikshamate' Saalumarada Thimmakka. Having planted thousands of trees and nurtured them like her own children, Thimmakka dedicated most of her life to environmental conservation."

"Though she has left us today, her love for nature has made her immortal. My respects to the great soul who has departed," he stated.

"With the demise of Saalumarada Thimmakka, the nation has become poorer. I pray that her soul attains eternal peace. My condolences to her family," he stated.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, stated, "I am saddened to hear the news of the passing of Vrkshamate Dr. Salumara Thimmakka, our proud Padma Shri awardee, who planted banyan saplings along the roadside and proclaimed, "Trees are my children."

"May Thimmakka's soul rest in eternal peace. Let us pay tribute to her by following her example of environmental service-protecting and nurturing the environment around us," he stated.

Her passing marks the end of a remarkable journey, but her legacy will live on through the green canopy she created and the inspiration she gave to millions.



(With inputs from agencies)