11-Year-Old Rape Survivor Gives Birth To Baby Girl In Haryana

A 11-year-old rape survivor gave birth to a baby girl at the District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar, Haryana, on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the hospital administration, it was a normal delivery, and both the mother and the baby are in stable condition.

Dr Jatinder Singh, the Chief Medical Officer of Yamunanagar, told PTI that they can expect to be discharged from the hospital within two to three days.

Currently, the minor and her baby are under the observation of doctors.

A police official mentioned that the girl's family has consented to hand over the newborn to the Child Welfare Committee.

The pregnancy of the minor was revealed in May when she became ill and complained of stomach pain at school. Her family took her to a hospital, where doctors confirmed that she was seven months pregnant. Following this, her family filed a complaint with the Chhachhrauli police station.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the accused was a driver for a pharmaceutical company in the Chhachhrauli area, police said.

The girl's family informed the police that the accused had repeatedly sexually abused her, beginning in November 2022, after luring her. He allegedly threatened to kill the minor if she ever disclosed the abuse.

A case was registered against the accused under the provisions of the POCSO Act and other relevant provisions of the law.

The accused was later arrested and sent to prison.

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