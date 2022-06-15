104 Hours, 500 Rescue Staff: How 11-Year-Old Was Brought Out Of Borewell

According to officials, the boy's condition was stable.

An 11-year-old boy with speech and hearing problems, who fell into a borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district, was rescued after a 104-hour operation on Tuesday night.

Rahul Sahu fell into an 80-feet borewell while playing in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block at around 2 pm on June 10.

The 11-year-old was stuck at a depth of around 60 feet.

A total of over 500 personnel, including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials, the Army, police and local administration were engaged in the massive rescue operation that started on Friday evening.

This is the longest rescue operation relating to cases of children falling into borewells. In a similar incident in 2006, a boy was rescued after a 50-hour ordeal in Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Rahul's rescue came as a sigh of relief to the administration with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who had been monitoring the situation since Friday, tweeting: "..with everyone's prayers and relentless and dedicated efforts of the rescue team, Rahul Sahu has been evacuated safely. I wish that he recovers completely as soon as possible."

"His condition is stable and he will recover soon. He is being shifted to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur district in an ambulance under the observation of specialist doctors, for which a green corridor has been created for about 100 km to facilitate speedy movement," Bilaspur Collector Jitendra Shukla said, as quoted by PTI.